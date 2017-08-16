The new Macon baseball team needs to make things sizzle

The new Macon baseball team that will debut next summer in the Coastal Plain League is off to a great start.
In baseball terms, the team has come out of the batter’s box quickly.
Let’s all just hope the team gets its mascot/nickname right. More on that later. First, let’s talk about the team and how it has hit the ground running here in our area.
Last week, the team announced its ticket prices and its plan for the season with season-ticket packages and other tickets packages. The best thing about the plan is it’s affordable and reasonable and gives fans options. But the real best thing about the plan is food, drinks and parking can be included in those packages.
That just makes sense, and it’s a good thing that this team realized that and nailed that down. It’s a great first step, and if that continues, we’re in for a good product moving forward.
The team has to name a manager and make the much-needed (and long-needed) upgrades to Luther Williams Field. That stadium has really fallen into bad shape in the past few years, and for this to work, the city and team are going to need to step up and get that figured out. It sounds like there is a plan to do just that.
Fans will turn out to watch a good team, for sure. But they also need to be treated to right way, and that includes attending a game at a legitimate stadium and not one that looks like it’s going to fall down around you during the game.
The playing surface also needs some work, but it sounds like there are plans in place for that, as well. Again, if all those plans come together, next summer is going to be fun at Luther Williams Field.
Now, we come to the team’s nickname and mascot. The team announced five finalists for the nickname last week: Macon Bacon, Macon Soul, Macon Hits, Macon Heat and Macon Noise.
A couple of those are OK (Soul and Hits). One is already in use by an NBA team (Heat), and this team name should be original and not a knock off of a basketball team. And one is not so good (Noise).
Then there’s the obvious choice: Bacon. It just makes too much sense (and not just because I want bacon to be served in the press box).
It’s original. It’s funny. It will get people talking. And that’s what we want from this team.
Just think of all the marketing tricks the team could use with that nickname. It would be a nickname that quickly would become nationally known. And it would set up a heck of a rivalry with the Savannah Bananas (again, not just because of the press box food).
The team has taken a few good steps, and many more are to come. And that next big one needs to lead us right to a big helping of bacon.
Daniel Shirley: 478-744-4227, @DM_Shirley
