Atlanta Falcons running back Devonta Freeman has concussion symptoms and has been ruled out for this week's preseason game at Pittsburgh. Freeman left Sunday's practice with heat-related issues. Coach Dan Quinn said Monday, Aug. 14, 2017, that Freeman reported the concussion symptoms after leaving the field and has been placed in the concussion protocol.(AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)
With Freeman out for a bit, what’s next for the Falcons?

By Daniel Shirley

August 14, 2017 5:12 PM

Devonta Freeman is in the concussion protocol with the Atlanta Falcons. What does that mean for the Falcons and their backfield?

Knox Bardeen broke it all down as a guest on the “Midday Sports Zone.”

