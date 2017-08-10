Harden enjoys smooth transition from Twiggs County to Northeast

A look at the Northeast Raiders in 2017 with an interview with head coach Ashley Harden as a guest on “The Midday Sports Zone.”
Northeast Raiders 2017
Head coach: Ashley Harden.
2016 record: 2-8.
Returning starters (offense/defense): 6/5.
Players to watch: Alton Dennis (Sr., DL); Nolan Ussery (Jr., QB); Vincent McCarthy (Sr., ATH).
Schedule
Aug. 25 at Lamar County
Sept. 1 vs. Rutland
Sept. 8 Twiggs County
Sept. 15 vs. Central
Sept. 22 at Bleckley County
Sept. 29 Dodge County
Oct. 6 vs. Southwest
Oct. 20 Dublin
Oct. 27 at Washington County
Nov. 3 East Laurens
Comments