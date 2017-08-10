Nolan Ussery and the Northeast Raiders are coming off a 2-8 season in 2016
Nolan Ussery and the Northeast Raiders are coming off a 2-8 season in 2016 Clay Teague photo@macon.com
Nolan Ussery and the Northeast Raiders are coming off a 2-8 season in 2016 Clay Teague photo@macon.com
Peach State Sports Blog

Peach State Sports Blog

Coverage of sports throughout the state of Georgia

Peach State Sports Blog

Harden enjoys smooth transition from Twiggs County to Northeast

By Daniel Shirley

dshirley@macon.com

August 10, 2017 5:33 PM

A look at the Northeast Raiders in 2017 with an interview with head coach Ashley Harden as a guest on “The Midday Sports Zone.”

Northeast Raiders 2017

Head coach: Ashley Harden.

2016 record: 2-8.

Returning starters (offense/defense): 6/5.

Players to watch: Alton Dennis (Sr., DL); Nolan Ussery (Jr., QB); Vincent McCarthy (Sr., ATH).

Schedule

Aug. 25 at Lamar County

Sept. 1 vs. Rutland

Sept. 8 Twiggs County

Sept. 15 vs. Central

Sept. 22 at Bleckley County

Sept. 29 Dodge County

Oct. 6 vs. Southwest

Oct. 20 Dublin

Oct. 27 at Washington County

Nov. 3 East Laurens

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Kinsler says Northside players trying to figure out their roles

Kinsler says Northside players trying to figure out their roles 2:45

Kinsler says Northside players trying to figure out their roles
Northside plans to use Jolly in many ways 1:01

Northside plans to use Jolly in many ways
Bruce calls his Veterans team a work in progress 1:26

Bruce calls his Veterans team a work in progress

View More Video

About the Peach State Sports Blog

@DM_Shirley

Daniel Shirley is the sports editor and Mercer beat writer. He joined The Telegraph in 2006.