Nelson, Mary Persons battling inexperience after strong 2016

A look at the Mary Persons Bulldogs in 2017 with an interview with head coach Brian Nelson as a guest on “The Midday Sports Zone.”
Mary Persons Bulldogs 2017
Head coach: Brian Nelson.
2016 record: 11-3.
Returning starters (offense/defense): 2/3.
Players to watch: Jatorian Hansford (Sr., LB); Quen Wilson (Jr., RB); Luke Byrne (Jr., OL); Condarius Alford (Sr., WR); Bralen Harvey (Sr., LB); Ladondre Buckner (Sr., DB); Jumon Wilson (Jr., DL).
Schedule
Aug. 17 vs. Lee County (at Mercer)
Aug. 25 Jackson
Sept. 1 Washington
Sept. 8 Forest Park
Sept. 15 Peach County
Sept. 29 at Spalding
Oct. 6 Upson-Lee
Oct. 20 West Laurens
Oct. 27 at Perry
Nov. 3 at Howard
