Mary Persons head coach Brian Nelson puts his team through drills during practice
Nelson, Mary Persons battling inexperience after strong 2016

By Daniel Shirley

dshirley@macon.com

August 10, 2017 5:17 PM

A look at the Mary Persons Bulldogs in 2017 with an interview with head coach Brian Nelson as a guest on “The Midday Sports Zone.”

Mary Persons Bulldogs 2017

Head coach: Brian Nelson.

2016 record: 11-3.

Returning starters (offense/defense): 2/3.

Players to watch: Jatorian Hansford (Sr., LB); Quen Wilson (Jr., RB); Luke Byrne (Jr., OL); Condarius Alford (Sr., WR); Bralen Harvey (Sr., LB); Ladondre Buckner (Sr., DB); Jumon Wilson (Jr., DL).

Schedule

Aug. 17 vs. Lee County (at Mercer)

Aug. 25 Jackson

Sept. 1 Washington

Sept. 8 Forest Park

Sept. 15 Peach County

Sept. 29 at Spalding

Oct. 6 Upson-Lee

Oct. 20 West Laurens

Oct. 27 at Perry

Nov. 3 at Howard

