Rogers, Jones County hoping to build a program that can last

A look at the Jones County Greyhounds in 2017 with an interview with head coach Justin Rogers as a guest on “The Midday Sports Zone.”
Jones County Greyhounds 2017
Head coach: Justin Rogers.
2016 record: 8-4.
Returning starters (offense/defense): 6/8.
Players to watch: Teldrick Ross (Sr., QB); Dequeze Fryer (Sr., WR/TE); Drake Bolus Sr., RB); Quay Bethea (Sr., OL); Trey Bonner (Sr., OL); Antonio Evans (Sr., LB); Jedarian Boykin (Jr., DE); Cameron Spead (Sr., DE); Carlon Williams (Sr., DB).
Schedule
Aug. 17 vs. Houston County (at Mercer)
Aug. 25 Washington County
Sept. 8 at Locust Grove
Sept. 15 at Woodland-Stockbridge
Sept. 22 Eagle's Landing
Sept. 29 Hampton
Oct. 13 Union Grove
Oct. 20 at Ola
Oct. 27 Stockbridge
Nov. 3 Dutchtown
Comments