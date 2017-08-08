Jones County head coach Justin Rogers’ Greyhounds finished 8-4 in 2016.
Rogers, Jones County hoping to build a program that can last

By Daniel Shirley

dshirley@macon.com

August 08, 2017 2:09 PM

A look at the Jones County Greyhounds in 2017 with an interview with head coach Justin Rogers as a guest on “The Midday Sports Zone.”

Jones County Greyhounds 2017

Head coach: Justin Rogers.

2016 record: 8-4.

Returning starters (offense/defense): 6/8.

Players to watch: Teldrick Ross (Sr., QB); Dequeze Fryer (Sr., WR/TE); Drake Bolus Sr., RB); Quay Bethea (Sr., OL); Trey Bonner (Sr., OL); Antonio Evans (Sr., LB); Jedarian Boykin (Jr., DE); Cameron Spead (Sr., DE); Carlon Williams (Sr., DB).

Schedule

Aug. 17 vs. Houston County (at Mercer)

Aug. 25 Washington County

Sept. 8 at Locust Grove

Sept. 15 at Woodland-Stockbridge

Sept. 22 Eagle's Landing

Sept. 29 Hampton

Oct. 13 Union Grove

Oct. 20 at Ola

Oct. 27 Stockbridge

Nov. 3 Dutchtown

