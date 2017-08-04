Bobby Lamb likes what he sees in first week of Mercer practice

Bobby Lamb’s Mercer Bears are entering their fifth season. Mercer opens its season Aug. 31 against Jacksonville.
The Bears opened practice Tuesday, and Lamb broke down the first week of practice as a guest on “The Midday Sports Zone.”
August 04, 2017 4:43 PM
Bobby Lamb’s Mercer Bears are entering their fifth season. Mercer opens its season Aug. 31 against Jacksonville.
The Bears opened practice Tuesday, and Lamb broke down the first week of practice as a guest on “The Midday Sports Zone.”
Daniel Shirley is the sports editor and Mercer beat writer. He joined The Telegraph in 2006.
Comments