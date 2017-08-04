Mercer head coach Bobby Lamb at the first day of practice.
Bobby Lamb likes what he sees in first week of Mercer practice

By Daniel Shirley

dshirley@macon.com

August 04, 2017 4:43 PM

Bobby Lamb’s Mercer Bears are entering their fifth season. Mercer opens its season Aug. 31 against Jacksonville.

The Bears opened practice Tuesday, and Lamb broke down the first week of practice as a guest on “The Midday Sports Zone.”

