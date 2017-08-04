Rutland head coach Mark Daniel is entering his second season with the program.
Rutland head coach Mark Daniel is entering his second season with the program. Jason Vorhees jvorhees@macon.com
Rutland head coach Mark Daniel is entering his second season with the program. Jason Vorhees jvorhees@macon.com
Peach State Sports Blog

Peach State Sports Blog

Coverage of sports throughout the state of Georgia

Peach State Sports Blog

Familiarity key for Rutland Hurricanes in 2017

By Daniel Shirley

dshirley@macon.com

August 04, 2017 4:33 PM

A look at the Rutland Hurricanes in 2017 with an interview with head coach Mark Daniel as a guest on “The Midday Sports Zone.”

Rutland Hurricanes 2017

Head coach: Mark Daniel.

2016 record: 2-8.

Returning starters (offense/defense): 6/6.

Players to watch: Landon Miller (Sr., RB/WR); Daquavious Woods (Sr., LB); K’vian Fuller (Sr., QB); Takori Grayer (Sr., WR); Marquavious Wheeler (Jr., DB); Jonas Delira (Sr., DB); Hunter Mock (Sr. LB).

Schedule

Aug. 25 Perry

Sept. 1 vs. Northeast

Sept. 8 vs. Howard

Sept. 15 at Crisp County

Sept. 22 Jackson

Sept. 29 at Kendrick

Oct. 6 vs. Westside

Oct. 13 at Peach County

Oct. 19 vs. Central

Nov. 2 Pike County

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Expectations are high, as usual, at Peach County

Expectations are high, as usual, at Peach County 2:34

Expectations are high, as usual, at Peach County
Chargers adjusting nicely to new coaching staff 1:00

Chargers adjusting nicely to new coaching staff
Harold likes what he sees from his Central team 1:08

Harold likes what he sees from his Central team

View More Video

About the Peach State Sports Blog

@DM_Shirley

Daniel Shirley is the sports editor and Mercer beat writer. He joined The Telegraph in 2006.