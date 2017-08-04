Familiarity key for Rutland Hurricanes in 2017

A look at the Rutland Hurricanes in 2017 with an interview with head coach Mark Daniel as a guest on “The Midday Sports Zone.”
Rutland Hurricanes 2017
Head coach: Mark Daniel.
2016 record: 2-8.
Returning starters (offense/defense): 6/6.
Players to watch: Landon Miller (Sr., RB/WR); Daquavious Woods (Sr., LB); K’vian Fuller (Sr., QB); Takori Grayer (Sr., WR); Marquavious Wheeler (Jr., DB); Jonas Delira (Sr., DB); Hunter Mock (Sr. LB).
Schedule
Aug. 25 Perry
Sept. 1 vs. Northeast
Sept. 8 vs. Howard
Sept. 15 at Crisp County
Sept. 22 Jackson
Sept. 29 at Kendrick
Oct. 6 vs. Westside
Oct. 13 at Peach County
Oct. 19 vs. Central
Nov. 2 Pike County
