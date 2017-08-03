Kirby Smart, Bulldogs feeling more comfortable together

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart is entering his second season with the Bulldogs. Georgia opens its season Sept. 2 against Appalachian State.
Jake Rowe broke down the Bulldogs as a guest on “The Bill Shanks Show.”
August 03, 2017 6:40 PM
Georgia head coach Kirby Smart is entering his second season with the Bulldogs. Georgia opens its season Sept. 2 against Appalachian State.
Jake Rowe broke down the Bulldogs as a guest on “The Bill Shanks Show.”
Daniel Shirley is the sports editor and Mercer beat writer. He joined The Telegraph in 2006.
Comments