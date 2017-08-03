Offensive line a key story line for Georgia preseason

Georgia’s preseason practice opened this week. The Bulldogs kick off their season Sept. 2 against Appalachian State.
Jason Butt broke down the first couple of days of practice as a guest on “The Bill Shanks Show.”
August 03, 2017 6:26 PM
Daniel Shirley is the sports editor and Mercer beat writer. He joined The Telegraph in 2006.
