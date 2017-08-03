Georgia head coach Kirby Smart is entering his second season with the Bulldogs.
Offensive line a key story line for Georgia preseason

By Daniel Shirley

August 03, 2017 6:26 PM

Georgia’s preseason practice opened this week. The Bulldogs kick off their season Sept. 2 against Appalachian State.

Jason Butt broke down the first couple of days of practice as a guest on “The Bill Shanks Show.”

