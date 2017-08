More Videos

1:41 New-look Mercer Bears open practice

0:50 Northeast players trust process with new coaching staff

1:37 Ashley Harden settling in for first season at Northeast

2:03 Mark Daniel looks for improvement from Rutland team

1:15 Landon Miller leads by example for Rutland

2:05 Seniors continue to lead the way for FPD

1:12 Dalton Cox coming off strong junior season af FPD

1:31 Tattnall Square looks to keep momentum going from 2016

1:59 Stratford's Tobe Umerah ready for his senior season

2:43 Stratford focusing on getting better every day

1:44 Southwest Patriots have potential for another strong year

1:55 Keith Hatcher optimistic about Mount de Sales team