Veterans head coach David Bruce’s Warhawks reached the GHSA Class 5A playoffs last season.
Coverage of sports throughout the state of Georgia

July 17, 2017 4:15 PM

David Bruce, Veterans focusing on ending playoff victory drought

By Daniel Shirley

dshirley@macon.com

A look at the Veterans Warhawks in 2017 with an interview with head coach David Bruce as a guest on “The Midday Sports Zone.”

Veterans Warhawks 2017

Head coach: David Bruce.

2016 record: 5-6.

Returning starters (offense/defense): 5/3.

Players to watch: Jeremy Horton (Sr., WR); Leyton Pinckney (Sr., QB); Jakob Roberts (Sr. OL); Justin Stevens (Sr., DB); Andrew Ensley (Sr., DL).

Schedule

Aug. 18 Northgate

Aug. 24 Dublin

Sept. 1 Worth County

Sept. 8 vs. Houston County

Sept. 14 Howard

Sept. 22 at Perry

Oct. 6 Bainbridge

Oct. 13 at Thomas County Central

Oct. 20 at Harris County

Oct. 27 Warner Robins

