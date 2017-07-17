David Bruce, Veterans focusing on ending playoff victory drought

A look at the Veterans Warhawks in 2017 with an interview with head coach David Bruce as a guest on “The Midday Sports Zone.”
Veterans Warhawks 2017
Head coach: David Bruce.
2016 record: 5-6.
Returning starters (offense/defense): 5/3.
Players to watch: Jeremy Horton (Sr., WR); Leyton Pinckney (Sr., QB); Jakob Roberts (Sr. OL); Justin Stevens (Sr., DB); Andrew Ensley (Sr., DL).
Schedule
Aug. 18 Northgate
Aug. 24 Dublin
Sept. 1 Worth County
Sept. 8 vs. Houston County
Sept. 14 Howard
Sept. 22 at Perry
Oct. 6 Bainbridge
Oct. 13 at Thomas County Central
Oct. 20 at Harris County
Oct. 27 Warner Robins
