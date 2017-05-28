ACC, SEC teams dominate NCAA regional hosts

The 16 regional hosts for the NCAA Baseball Tournament were announced Sunday night, and the ACC led the way with five teams.
The SEC had four teams picked.
The five ACC teams picked to host are Clemson, Florida State, Louisville, North Carolina and Wake Forest. The four SEC teams are Arkansas, Florida, Kentucky and LSU.
The Big 12 (TCU and Texas Tech) and Pac-12 (Oregon State and Stanford) each had two teams selected as hosts, while the American Athletic (Houston), Big West (Long Beach State) and Conference USA (Southern Miss) each had one team picked.
The tournament field will be announced Monday.
