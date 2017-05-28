Georgia Tech head coach Paul Johnson’s Yellow Jackets won nine games in 2016, while Kirby Smart’s Georgia Bulldogs won eight.
May 28, 2017 8:18 PM

In the ‘Program Pecking Order,’ where do Georgia and Georgia Tech rank?

By Daniel Shirley

Foxsports.com’s Stewart Mandel brought back his ‘Program Pecking Order’ for college football programs Saturday.

Mandel splits his list of the 66 BCS football teams into four divisions: Kings, Barons, Knights and Peasants.

The Kings division includes 13 teams and features three teams from the SEC (Alabama, Florida and LSU) and three from the ACC (Clemson, Florida State and Miami).

The Barons division includes Auburn, Georgia, Tennessee and Texas A&M from the SEC and Virginia Tech from the ACC.

The Knights division includes Arkansas, Missouri, Mississippi and South Carolina from the SEC and Georgia Tech, Louisville, North Carolina, N.C. State, Pittsburgh, Syracuse and Virginia from the ACC.

The the Peasants division has three teams from each conference: Kentucky, Mississippi State and Vanderbilt from the SEC and Boston College, Duke and Wake Forest from the ACC.

Here is Mandel’s complete list.

  Comments  

