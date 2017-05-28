In the ‘Program Pecking Order,’ where do Georgia and Georgia Tech rank?

Foxsports.com’s Stewart Mandel brought back his ‘Program Pecking Order’ for college football programs Saturday.
Mandel splits his list of the 66 BCS football teams into four divisions: Kings, Barons, Knights and Peasants.
The Kings division includes 13 teams and features three teams from the SEC (Alabama, Florida and LSU) and three from the ACC (Clemson, Florida State and Miami).
The Barons division includes Auburn, Georgia, Tennessee and Texas A&M from the SEC and Virginia Tech from the ACC.
It's been 10 years since my original Kings/Barons/Knights/Peasants column. It was time to update the program tiers. https://t.co/F0JPXHEiSL— Stewart Mandel (@slmandel) May 25, 2017
The Knights division includes Arkansas, Missouri, Mississippi and South Carolina from the SEC and Georgia Tech, Louisville, North Carolina, N.C. State, Pittsburgh, Syracuse and Virginia from the ACC.
The the Peasants division has three teams from each conference: Kentucky, Mississippi State and Vanderbilt from the SEC and Boston College, Duke and Wake Forest from the ACC.
Comments