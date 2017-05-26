Mercer faces new situation at Southern Conference Tournament

0:44 Thomas, Mercer offense get off to strong start Pause

0:44 Mercer ready to go for postseason

1:14 Lawyer for man accused of rape says his client can't prove his innocence

0:59 Georgia National Rodeo returns to Perry

1:55 Congratulations to the class of 2017

0:54 Dog rescued from house fire is named Lucky

1:22 'You see how the brotherhood went when you follow an order to kill somebody you don't even know'

2:23 Federal warrants served on 20 in Baldwin County

16:24 Wheelchair-using friends zip line across the Chattahoochee River