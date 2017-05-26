Mercer faces new situation at Southern Conference Tournament

The Mercer baseball team will take on a new challenge Friday at the Southern Conference Tournament: elimination.
The Bears lost a 6-1 decision to Furman on Thursday night at Fluor Field to drop into the losers’ bracket. Mercer drops to 39-16 with its fourth loss in five games, while Furman improves to 31-26 and advances to Saturday’s action. The Bears swept the Paladins during the regular season.
Mercer also swept through the 2015 conference tournament in its first season in the conference, winning all four of its games for the championship. Then the Bears were 3-0 in last year’s tournament before losing twice to Western Carolina in the championship round.
Four who mattered
Alex Hanson: The Mercer junior had three hits for his 20th multi-hit performance of the season.
Grant Schuermann: The Furman starting pitcher allowed nine hits and struck out five in eight innings. He improved to 7-4 and hasn’t lost a decision since losing to Mercer on April 1.
Sky Overton/Jason Costa: The Paladins’ center fielder and first baseman each had three hits.
Turning point
After a scoreless first inning, the Paladins took control with a four-run second. The Bears never recovered.
Observations
Missed chances: Mercer had 10 hits but went 1-for-12 with runners in scoring position.
Small ball working: Furman had 17 hits, but 14 of them were singles.
Not this time: Mercer sophomore Kevin Coulter pitched a complete game last year in this tournament against Furman, but he allowed seven hits and four earned runs in three innings before being pulled so he could be used Saturday if needed.
Worth mentioning
Career night: Mercer junior Carter Varga had career highs in innings (four) and strikeouts (seven) in relief of Coulter.
They said it
Mercer head coach Craig Gibson on his offense: “We didn’t put up much of a fight offensively. I thought Hanson had a good game. We hit some balls hard. (Furman) had the one inning when they put some hits together, and they capitalized and had the one big inning. Besides that, it could have been a good game.”
Gibson on Schuermann: “He basically dominated us to be honest with you. ... We had a chance, and he pitched out of it; he did a great job.”
Gibson on Friday’s game: “It will be interesting to see how we respond (Friday) against a good Samford team. We’ve got a bunch of seniors. This might be our last game, so we have to fight a little bit. We haven’t been in this position in this tournament before, so let’s see if we can get a better effort (Friday).”
What’s next?
Mercer faces Samford at 3:30 p.m. on Friday. The Bears swept the Bulldogs during the regular season.
