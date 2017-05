More Videos

0:44 Thomas, Mercer offense get off to strong start

0:58 Cox comes through in tourney opener

0:46 Gibson's Bears get off to good start

0:44 Mercer ready to go for postseason

1:09 Mercer looks for second Southern Conference Tournament title

1:05 Mercer adds another winner in Tattnall Square star

0:58 More conference awards for Mercer baseball

2:28 Mercer baseball senior day festivities

1:08 Macon Mayhem accept President's Cup trophy

1:51 SPHL championship handshake line

0:49 Jordan Ruby named SPHL playoff MVP