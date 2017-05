0:46 Gibson's Bears get off to good start Pause

0:55 Safety big position of need for Mercer

0:46 Offensive linemen key to Mercer signing class

1:30 Mercer signs strong recruiting class

0:27 Mercer adds FPD's Thomas McBride

0:42 Bibb schools budget accounts for more teachers, med techs

2:23 Federal warrants served on 20 in Baldwin County

1:14 Lawyer for man accused of rape says his client can't prove his innocence

0:59 Georgia National Rodeo returns to Perry