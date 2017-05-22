Mercer second baseman Ryan Hagan was named the coaches’ Southern Conference Player of the Year.
May 22, 2017 11:48 AM

Dominant conference season leads to awards for Mercer

By Daniel Shirley

Ryan Hagan had a strong showing throughout this baseball season for Mercer, but the senior shortstop really picked up his play against conference competition.

Those performances against conference foes led to Hagan being named the Southern Conference Player of the Year by the coaches Monday. Mercer head coach Craig Gibson was named the conference’s Coach of the Year by the coaches and the media after the Bears cruised to their third straight regular-season conference title (in just three seasons in the conference).

“This is a great honor for Ryan and now gives us three player of the year awards in our three years in the league,” said Gibson, who earned the coach of the year honor for the second time in three seasons. “It speaks to our program and the development of our players throughout their careers. I’m very excited for our other award winners — J.T., Danny, Broom and Alex Crotty — they are all deserving and add unbelievable talent to our team.”

Hagan was joined on the coaches’ first team by relief pitcher Robert Broom, second baseman Danny Edgeworth and designated hitter J.T. Thomas, while Alex Crotty was named to the All-Freshman Team.

Hagan, Broom and Thomas were named to the media’s first team, while Edgeworth was on the second team.

Mercer (38-15, 17-6) owns the No. 1 seed for the conference tournament this week in Greenville, South Carolina, and will face either The Citadel or VMI at 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

