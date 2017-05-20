Atlanta Braves pitcher Jim Johnson reacts as the Braves beat the Washington Nationals in a baseball game in Atlanta, Friday, May 19, 2017.
Atlanta Braves pitcher Jim Johnson reacts as the Braves beat the Washington Nationals in a baseball game in Atlanta, Friday, May 19, 2017. David Goldman AP
Atlanta Braves pitcher Jim Johnson reacts as the Braves beat the Washington Nationals in a baseball game in Atlanta, Friday, May 19, 2017. David Goldman AP
Peach State Sports Blog

Peach State Sports Blog

Coverage of sports throughout the state of Georgia

Peach State Sports Blog

May 20, 2017 7:58 AM

Markakis, Suzuki come through for Braves without Freeman

By Daniel Shirley

dshirley@macon.com

A look around Major League Baseball’s NL East race today.

Friday’s scores

Atlanta 7, Washington 4

Philadelphia 7, Pittsburgh 2

N.Y. Mets 3, L.A. Angels 0

L.A. Dodgers 7, Miami 2

Saturday’s games

Philadelphia (Velasquez 2-3) at Pittsburgh (Nova 3-3), 4:05 p.m.

Washington (Scherzer 4-2) at Atlanta (Colon 2-4), 4:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Meyer 2-1) at N.Y. Mets (Wheeler 2-2), 7:15 p.m.

Miami (Straily 1-3) at L.A. Dodgers (Urias 0-1), 10:10 p.m.　

Washington Nationals 25-16

▪ Gio Gonzalez gave up four runs on nine hits and three walks in 5 2/3 innings Friday against the Braves.

▪ Max Scherzer is 5-0 with a 3.12 ERA in six starts against the Braves since the start of 2016. The Nationals are 6-0 in those starts.

Atlanta Braves 17-22, 7 GB

▪ Four Braves relievers combined to throw 3 2/3 perfect innings Friday against the Nationals.

▪ The Braves scored three eighth-inning runs on a Nick Markakis go-ahead single a Kurt Suzuki two-run home run.

▪ Dansby Swanson hit a two-run home run and is batting .286 in May after batting .156 in April.

New York Mets 17-23, 7.5 GB

▪ Jake DeGrom (3-1) ended a 17-game stretch in which no Mets starters got an out in the seventh inning Friday against the Angels.

▪ DeGrom retired 13 straight at one point and gave up four hits, struck out nine and walked three in seven innings.

Philadelphia Phillies 15-24, 9 GB

▪ Jeremy Hellickson retired 16 of the final 17 batters he faced against the Pirates on Friday.

▪ The Phillies snapped a four-game losing streak.

Miami Marlins 14-27, 11 GB

▪ The Marlins have lost 10 of their past 11 games.

▪ Dan Straily (1-3, 3.56 ERA) has allowed only an earned run and four hits in the 12 innings of his past two starts.

Around the Division

Late-game heroics lifted Braves over Nationals.

Just how good are the Nationals? It’s hard to tell.

DeGrom came through when the Mets really needed it.

Hellickson was strong, but he also got hurt.

Marlins and Dodgers got into a bit of a scrum.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Macon Mayhem accept President's Cup trophy

Macon Mayhem accept President's Cup trophy 1:08

Macon Mayhem accept President's Cup trophy
Jordan Ruby named SPHL playoff MVP 0:49

Jordan Ruby named SPHL playoff MVP
SPHL championship handshake line 1:51

SPHL championship handshake line

View More Video

About the Peach State Sports Blog

@DM_Shirley

Daniel Shirley is the sports editor and Mercer beat writer. He joined The Telegraph in 2006.

Sports Videos