Blue Jays slow down Braves’ momentum

A look around Major League Baseball’s NL East race today.
Thursday’s scores
Toronto 9, Atlanta 0
Pittsburgh 10, Washington 4
Texas 8, Philadelphia 4
L.A. Dodgers 7, Miami 2
Friday’s games
Philadelphia at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Washington at Atlanta, 7:35 p.m.
Miami at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Washington Nationals 25-15
▪ Daniel Murphy had two hits, including his seventh home run, against Pittsburgh on Thursday.
▪ Washington has lost five of its past six road games.
Atlanta Braves 16-22, 8 GB
▪ The Braves announced Freddie Freeman will miss about 10 weeks with a fractured left wrist.
▪ Julio Teheran allowed nine hits, including three homers, Thursday against Toronto. Teheran is 1-4 with a 10.50 ERA in five home starts.
▪ Jace Peterson made his first career start at first base.
New York Mets 16-23, 8.5 GB
▪ Steven Matz and Seth Lugo made their first minor league rehab appearances Thursday night.
▪ The Mets have lost seven straight games.
Philadelphia Phillies 14-24, 10 GB
▪ The Phillies’ loss to Texas on Thursday was their 15th loss in 18 games.
▪ Rookie Nick Pivetta was sent back to Triple-A Lehigh Valley after giving up three hits and one run in 4 2/3 innings.
Miami Marlins 14-26, 11 GB
▪ The Marlins lost their fourth straight game Thursday to the Los Angeles Dodgers.
▪ The Marlins have lost nine of their past 10 games.
