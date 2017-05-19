Atlanta Braves' Brandon Phillips loses his balance as he swings and misses at a pitch during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Toronto Blue Jays ' Thursday, May 18, 2017, in Atlanta. Toronto won 9-0.
May 19, 2017 12:56 PM

Blue Jays slow down Braves’ momentum

By Daniel Shirley

dshirley@macon.com

A look around Major League Baseball’s NL East race today.

Thursday’s scores

Toronto 9, Atlanta 0

Pittsburgh 10, Washington 4

Texas 8, Philadelphia 4

L.A. Dodgers 7, Miami 2

Friday’s games

Philadelphia at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Washington at Atlanta, 7:35 p.m.

Miami at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Washington Nationals 25-15

▪ Daniel Murphy had two hits, including his seventh home run, against Pittsburgh on Thursday.

▪ Washington has lost five of its past six road games.

Atlanta Braves 16-22, 8 GB

▪ The Braves announced Freddie Freeman will miss about 10 weeks with a fractured left wrist.

▪ Julio Teheran allowed nine hits, including three homers, Thursday against Toronto. Teheran is 1-4 with a 10.50 ERA in five home starts.

▪ Jace Peterson made his first career start at first base.

New York Mets 16-23, 8.5 GB

▪ Steven Matz and Seth Lugo made their first minor league rehab appearances Thursday night.

▪ The Mets have lost seven straight games.

Philadelphia Phillies 14-24, 10 GB

▪ The Phillies’ loss to Texas on Thursday was their 15th loss in 18 games.

▪ Rookie Nick Pivetta was sent back to Triple-A Lehigh Valley after giving up three hits and one run in 4  2/3 innings.

Miami Marlins 14-26, 11 GB

▪ The Marlins lost their fourth straight game Thursday to the Los Angeles Dodgers.

▪ The Marlins have lost nine of their past 10 games.

Around the Division

Interesting night snaps Braves’ modest winning streak.

Adam Frazier was too much for the Nationals.

Could the Mets be getting some pitching help soon?

Phillies get swept, this time by Rangers.

Marlins’ woes continue.

  Comments  

Sports Videos