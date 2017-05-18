Atlanta Braves right fielder Nick Markakis (22) drives in a run with a base hit in the first inning of a baseball game against the Toronto Blue Jays Wednesday, May 17, 2017, in Atlanta.
May 18, 2017 9:06 AM

Braves keep rolling but Freeman hurt in win over Blue Jays

By Daniel Shirley

dshirley@macon.com

A look around Major League Baseball’s NL East race today.

Wednesday’s scores

Atlanta 8, Toronto 4

Houston 3, Miami 0

Arizona 5, N.Y. Mets 4, 11 innings

Pittsburgh 6, Washington 1

Texas 9, Philadelphia 3

Thursday’s games

Washington (Roark 3-1) at Pittsburgh (Glasnow 1-3), 12:35 p.m.

Philadelphia (Pivetta 0-2) at Texas (Perez 1-5), 2:05 p.m.

Toronto (Stroman 3-2) at Atlanta (Teheran 3-3), 7:35 p.m.

Miami (Volquez 0-5) at L.A. Dodgers (Ryu 1-5), 10:10 p.m.

Washington Nationals 25-14

▪ The Nationals’ three hits Wednesday against Pittsburgh were a season low.

▪ Bryce Harper and Ryan Zimmerman, who began the day with the top two batting averages in the majors, combined to go 0-for-8.

Atlanta Braves 16-21, 8 GB

▪ The Braves scored six runs before recording an out Wednesday against Toronto.

▪ First baseman Freddie Freeman was hit on the wrist by a pitch and left the game.

▪ Third baseman Adonis Garcia was placed on the 10-day disabled list with tendinitis in his left Achilles tendon.

New York Mets 16-23, 9 GB

▪ The Mets dropped seven games under .500 for the first time September 2014 with a loss to Arizona on Wednesday.

▪ Matt Harvey’s winless streak stretched to six starts since April 11.

Philadelphia Phillies 14-23, 10 GB

▪ Zach Eflin (0-1) allowed 11 hits and seven runs in four innings against Texas on Wednesday.

▪ The Phillies are 3-11 in May.

Miami Marlins 14-25, 11 GB

▪ The Marlins were outscored 22-4 by the Astros in their series.

▪ The Marlins finished 1-8 on their homestand.

