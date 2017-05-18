Braves keep rolling but Freeman hurt in win over Blue Jays

A look around Major League Baseball’s NL East race today.
Wednesday’s scores
Atlanta 8, Toronto 4
Houston 3, Miami 0
Arizona 5, N.Y. Mets 4, 11 innings
Pittsburgh 6, Washington 1
Texas 9, Philadelphia 3
Thursday’s games
Washington (Roark 3-1) at Pittsburgh (Glasnow 1-3), 12:35 p.m.
Philadelphia (Pivetta 0-2) at Texas (Perez 1-5), 2:05 p.m.
Toronto (Stroman 3-2) at Atlanta (Teheran 3-3), 7:35 p.m.
Miami (Volquez 0-5) at L.A. Dodgers (Ryu 1-5), 10:10 p.m.
Washington Nationals 25-14
▪ The Nationals’ three hits Wednesday against Pittsburgh were a season low.
▪ Bryce Harper and Ryan Zimmerman, who began the day with the top two batting averages in the majors, combined to go 0-for-8.
Atlanta Braves 16-21, 8 GB
▪ The Braves scored six runs before recording an out Wednesday against Toronto.
▪ First baseman Freddie Freeman was hit on the wrist by a pitch and left the game.
▪ Third baseman Adonis Garcia was placed on the 10-day disabled list with tendinitis in his left Achilles tendon.
New York Mets 16-23, 9 GB
▪ The Mets dropped seven games under .500 for the first time September 2014 with a loss to Arizona on Wednesday.
▪ Matt Harvey’s winless streak stretched to six starts since April 11.
Philadelphia Phillies 14-23, 10 GB
▪ Zach Eflin (0-1) allowed 11 hits and seven runs in four innings against Texas on Wednesday.
▪ The Phillies are 3-11 in May.
Miami Marlins 14-25, 11 GB
▪ The Marlins were outscored 22-4 by the Astros in their series.
▪ The Marlins finished 1-8 on their homestand.
