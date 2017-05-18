The ring is the thing for Fort Valley State football team

On Wednesday, the Fort Valley State football team’s players and coaches received their 2016 SIAC championship rings in a ceremony held in the Student Amenities Building.
President Paul Jones, athletics director Darryl Pope, head coach Kevin Porter, members of the 2016 team, faculty and staff, family members and friends were at the ceremony.
“We are proud of these young men for the hard work and dedication they put into this season,” said Porter, who led the Wildcats to a 5-6 record in his first season with the team. “The players came to camp not knowing what to expect, but they bought into our system, and this is why we are where we are today.”
The Wildcats started the season with a 1-6 record, but they won three straight games, including beating rival Albany State, to get into the SIAC title game. Fort Valley State beat Kentucky State 33-30 for the SIAC championship.
“These championship rings are sweet,” senior captain and former Warner Robins standout Brian Cornish said.
