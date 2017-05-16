Mercer baseball team falls to Kennesaw State

The Mercer baseball team dropped to 38-13 with a 6-1 loss to Kennesaw State on Tuesday at OrthoGeorgia Park.
After Mercer scored in the first inning, Kennesaw State got three runs in the second, one in the third, one in the fourth and one in the eighth. Alex Hanson led the Bears with two hits.
Mercer returns to action Thursday night against Western Carolina in the final series of the regular season. The Bears already have clinched the Southern Conference regular-season title and the No. 1 seed for next week’s conference tournament.
