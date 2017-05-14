Georgia College learns destination for NCAA Tournament

The Georgia College baseball team is headed to the Southeast Regional for the NCAA Division II Tournament this week.
The Bobcats (35-13) earned their trip to the NCAA Tournament with a perfect weekend in the Peach Belt Conference Tournament, winning their four games in Florence, South Carolina. This year’s NCAA appearance marks the Bobcats’ third trip to the tournament in five years.
Georgia College is seeded sixth and will open regional play against USC Aiken (39-13).
Mount Olive (47-8) is the No. 1 seed and gets a bye in the first round. Fourth-seeded Catawba (37-15) faces fifth-seeded UNC Pembroke (40-15), while second-seeded North Georgia (42-10) faces seventh-seeded Lincoln Memorial (33-17).
Valdosta State (33-20) also was selected to the tournament and is seeded fifth in the Atlantic Regional. The Blazers will face of with fifth-seeded Florida Southern (34-14).
