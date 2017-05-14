Peach State Sports Blog

May 14, 2017 9:31 PM

Mercer stays on top of Southern Conference

By Daniel Shirley

The Mercer baseball team is 3-for-3 in the regular season in the Southern Conference.

The Bears clinched their third straight regular-season conference title Sunday with a doubleheader sweep of Wofford. The Bears won the first game 7-6 and then finished off the sweep with an 11-7 win.

Mercer improved to 38-12 overall and 17-4 in the conference. The Bears have four remaining regular-season games: a non-conference game against Kennesaw State and a season-ending conference series against Western Carolina. All four games are at home.

The Southern Conference Tournament will be played May 23-28 in Greenville, South Carolina.

Georgia 4, Mississippi State 1

Behind six scoreless innings from junior starting pitcher Chase Adkins, Georgia claimed a series over fourth-ranked Mississippi State. The Bulldogs (22-30, 9-18 SEC) have won consecutive SEC series against top-10 opponents for the first time since 2008.

Georgia Tech 5, Duke 3

Georgia Tech sophomore pitcher Jake Lee went the distance for the first complete game of his career, and Ryan Peurifoy had a two-run home run in the Yellow Jackets’ final at-bat. Georgia Tech improved to 25-24 overall and 10-17 in the ACC.

Sports Videos