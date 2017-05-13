Breaking down the Atlanta Braves’ 25-man roster

Catchers
Tyler Flowers
Batting .369 with one home run and 13 RBI.
Kurt Suzuki
Batting .200 with one home run and eight RBI.
Infielders
Freddie Freeman
Batting .336 with 12 home runs, 20 RBI and 28 runs scored.
Adonis Garcia
Batting .225 with four home runs, 14 RBI and 13 runs scored.
Brandon Phillips
Batting .292 with two home runs, 12 RBI and 13 runs scored.
Dansby Swanson
Batting .167 with two home runs, eight RBI and 11 runs scored.
Outfielders
Emilio Bonifacio
Batting .192 with two RBI and two runs scored.
Ender Inciarte
Batting .255 with five home runs, 15 RBI and 22 runs scored.
Matt Kemp
Batting .337 with six home runs, 18 RBI and 14 runs scored.
Nick Markakis
Batting .287 with 13 RBI and 18 runs scored.
Jace Peterson
Batting .231 with six RBI and three runs scored.
Danny Santana
No hits in four at-bats.
Pitchers
Josh Collmenter
0-1, 5.54 ERA in 13 innings.
Bartolo Colon
1-4, 7.22 ERA in 38 2/3 innings.
R.A. Dickey
3-2, 4.29 ERA in 35 2/3 inning.
Mike Foltynewicz
1-4, 4.04 ERA in 35 2/3 innings
Sam Freeman
0-0, 0.00 ERA in 4 1/3 innings.
Jaime Garcia
1-2, 4.33 ERA in 35 1/3 innings.
Jim Johnson
2-1, 4.15 ERA in 13 innings.
Ian Krol
0-1, 7.90 ERA in 13 2/3 innings.
Jason Motte
0-0, 3.00 ERA in six innings.
Eric O’Flaherty
0-0, 6.17 ERA in 11 2/3 innings.
Jose Ramirez
1-1, 1.13 ERA in 16 innings.
Julio Teheran
2-3, 4.69 ERA in 40 1/3 innings.
Arodys Vizcaino
1-1, 3.38 ERA in 13 1/3 innings.
This Week’s Schedule
May 15 at Toronto Blue Jays 7 p.m. FS SOUTHEAST
May 16 at Toronto Blue Jays 4 p.m. FS SOUTHEAST
May 17 vs. TORONTO BLUE JAYS 7:30 p.m. FS SOUTHEAST
May 18 vs. TORONTO BLUE JAYS 7:30 p.m. FS SOUTHEAST
May 19 vs. WASHINGTON NATIONALS 7:30 p.m. FS SOUTH
May 20 vs. WASHINGTON NATIONALS 4 p.m. FS SOUTH
May 21 vs. WASHINGTON NATIONALS 1:30 p.m. FS SOUTH
