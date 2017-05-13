Peach State Sports Blog

May 13, 2017 9:30 AM

Breaking down the Atlanta Braves’ 25-man roster

By Daniel Shirley

Catchers

Tyler Flowers

Batting .369 with one home run and 13 RBI.

Kurt Suzuki

Batting .200 with one home run and eight RBI.

Infielders

Freddie Freeman

Batting .336 with 12 home runs, 20 RBI and 28 runs scored.

Adonis Garcia

Batting .225 with four home runs, 14 RBI and 13 runs scored.

Brandon Phillips

Batting .292 with two home runs, 12 RBI and 13 runs scored.

Dansby Swanson

Batting .167 with two home runs, eight RBI and 11 runs scored.

Outfielders

Emilio Bonifacio

Batting .192 with two RBI and two runs scored.

Ender Inciarte

Batting .255 with five home runs, 15 RBI and 22 runs scored.

Matt Kemp

Batting .337 with six home runs, 18 RBI and 14 runs scored.

Nick Markakis

Batting .287 with 13 RBI and 18 runs scored.

Jace Peterson

Batting .231 with six RBI and three runs scored.

Danny Santana

No hits in four at-bats.

Pitchers

Josh Collmenter

0-1, 5.54 ERA in 13 innings.

Bartolo Colon

1-4, 7.22 ERA in 38 2/3 innings.

R.A. Dickey

3-2, 4.29 ERA in 35 2/3 inning.

Mike Foltynewicz

1-4, 4.04 ERA in 35 2/3 innings

Sam Freeman

0-0, 0.00 ERA in 4 1/3 innings.

Jaime Garcia

1-2, 4.33 ERA in 35 1/3 innings.

Jim Johnson

2-1, 4.15 ERA in 13 innings.

Ian Krol

0-1, 7.90 ERA in 13 2/3 innings.

Jason Motte

0-0, 3.00 ERA in six innings.

Eric O’Flaherty

0-0, 6.17 ERA in 11 2/3 innings.

Jose Ramirez

1-1, 1.13 ERA in 16 innings.

Julio Teheran

2-3, 4.69 ERA in 40 1/3 innings.

Arodys Vizcaino

1-1, 3.38 ERA in 13 1/3 innings.

This Week’s Schedule

May 15 at Toronto Blue Jays 7 p.m. FS SOUTHEAST

May 16 at Toronto Blue Jays 4 p.m. FS SOUTHEAST

May 17 vs. TORONTO BLUE JAYS 7:30 p.m. FS SOUTHEAST

May 18 vs. TORONTO BLUE JAYS 7:30 p.m. FS SOUTHEAST

May 19 vs. WASHINGTON NATIONALS 7:30 p.m. FS SOUTH

May 20 vs. WASHINGTON NATIONALS 4 p.m. FS SOUTH

May 21 vs. WASHINGTON NATIONALS 1:30 p.m. FS SOUTH

Sports Videos