Foltynewicz, Flowers break through for Braves

A look around Major League Baseball’s NL East race today.
Friday’s scores
Atlanta 8, Miami 4
Milwaukee 7, N.Y. Mets 4
Philadelphia at Washington, ppd.
Saturday’s games
Philadelphia (Pivetta 0-2) at Washington (Roark 3-1), 7:05 p.m.
Atlanta (Teheran 2-3) at Miami (Volquez 0-4), 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Gsellman 2-2) at Milwaukee (Davies 3-2), 7:10 p.m.
Washington Nationals 22-12
▪ The Nationals were rained out for the second straight day Friday.
▪ Washington’s bullpen is 29th in the majors with a 5.40 ERA and a .284 opponents’ batting average, and it has blown six of 16 save attempts.
New York Mets 16-18, 6 GB
▪ Matt Harvey allowed a season-high three homers and tied a season high by giving up five walks Friday against Milwaukee.
▪ Neil Walker went 3-for-3, including a solo homer.
Philadelphia Phillies 13-19, 8 GB
▪ Third baseman Maikel Franco is stuck in an 0-for-15 skid.
▪ The Phillies have lost seven of eight games and 10 of 12.
Miami Marlins 13-21, 9 GB
▪ J.T. Realmuto, Justin Bour and Derek Dietrich hit home runs Friday against the Braves.
▪ The Marlins have lost four straight games.
Atlanta Braves 12-20, 9 GB
▪ The Braves ended a six-game losing streak with a win over the Marlins on Friday.
▪ Tyler Flowers had a home run and four RBI.
▪ Mike Foltynewicz allowed one run in six innings for his first win of the season.
▪ Matt Kemp has a 12-game hitting streak and is batting .358 (19-for-53) during the streak.
