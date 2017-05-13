Peach State Sports Blog

May 13, 2017 9:03 AM

Foltynewicz, Flowers break through for Braves

By Daniel Shirley

dshirley@macon.com

A look around Major League Baseball’s NL East race today.

Friday’s scores

Atlanta 8, Miami 4

Milwaukee 7, N.Y. Mets 4

Philadelphia at Washington, ppd.

Saturday’s games

Philadelphia (Pivetta 0-2) at Washington (Roark 3-1), 7:05 p.m.

Atlanta (Teheran 2-3) at Miami (Volquez 0-4), 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Gsellman 2-2) at Milwaukee (Davies 3-2), 7:10 p.m.

Washington Nationals 22-12

▪ The Nationals were rained out for the second straight day Friday.

▪ Washington’s bullpen is 29th in the majors with a 5.40 ERA and a .284 opponents’ batting average, and it has blown six of 16 save attempts.

New York Mets 16-18, 6 GB

▪ Matt Harvey allowed a season-high three homers and tied a season high by giving up five walks Friday against Milwaukee.

▪ Neil Walker went 3-for-3, including a solo homer.

Philadelphia Phillies 13-19, 8 GB

▪ Third baseman Maikel Franco is stuck in an 0-for-15 skid.

▪ The Phillies have lost seven of eight games and 10 of 12.

Miami Marlins 13-21, 9 GB

▪ J.T. Realmuto, Justin Bour and Derek Dietrich hit home runs Friday against the Braves.

▪ The Marlins have lost four straight games.

Atlanta Braves 12-20, 9 GB

▪ The Braves ended a six-game losing streak with a win over the Marlins on Friday.

▪ Tyler Flowers had a home run and four RBI.

▪ Mike Foltynewicz allowed one run in six innings for his first win of the season.

▪ Matt Kemp has a 12-game hitting streak and is batting .358 (19-for-53) during the streak.

Around the Division

Flowers had a big night for the Braves.

The Nationals’ bullpen continues to be a mess.

The Mets see a silver lining in Harvey’s tough start.

The Phillies have some decisions to make about their staff.

Six-run inning takes down Marlins.

