Mercer falls in series opener at Wofford

The Mercer baseball team lost its series opener at Wofford 5-4 on Friday.
The Bears will be off Saturday for their seniors to return to Macon for graduation. The two teams will play a doubleheader Sunday in Spartanburg, South Carolina.
Mercer drops to 36-12 overall and 15-4 in the Southern Conference.
Wofford jumped to a 4-1 lead after four innings before Mercer got back into the game. The Bears scored two in the seventh and one in the eighth but couldn’t get the game-tying run.
Alex Hanson had two doubles and two RBI, while Hunter Bening added two hits. Ryan Askew suffered his first loss of the season, going five innings and allowing nine hits.
Georgia falls
Georgia (20-30, 7-18 SEC) scored all three of its runs in the ninth after Mississippi State used several big innings to build a big lead for a 9-3 win. Mississippi State (33-17, 17-8) scored three runs in the third, two in the sixth and three more in the seventh to take control.
Brent Rooker had his 20th home run of the season for Mississippi State.
Georgia Tech loses
Georgia Tech overcame two leads by Duke, yet saw the Blue Devils score the final three runs for a 7-5 win.
The loss snaps the Yellow Jackets’ four-game winning streak in ACC play. Georgia Tech falls to 24-23 overall and 9-16 in the ACC.
Mercer softball eliminated
The Mercer softball team was eliminated from the Southern Conference tournament after a pair of one-run games.
Mercer lost 4-3 to East Tennessee State in a nine-inning game. The Bears then lost to Samford by the same score.
Mercer’s season ends with a 26-31 record.
Schedule announced
Mercer announced its 2017 volleyball schedule with 29 matches, including 11 at Hawkins Arena.
The Bears are 14-8 at Hawkins Arena the past two seasons. Mercer opens its season Sept. 1 at home against Alabama A&M. Nine of Mercer’s first 11 matches will take place in three road tournaments at South Carolina, at Mississippi and at the College of Charleston.
Mercer hosts Wofford and The Citadel on Sept. 22-23 to open its 16-match Southern Conference schedule.
