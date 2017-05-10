A look around Major League Baseball’s NL East race today.
Tuesday’s scores
Houston 8, Atlanta 3
Baltimore 5, Washington 4, 12 innings
Seattle 10, Philadelphia 9
N.Y. Mets 6, San Francisco 1
St. Louis 6, Miami 5
Wednesday’s games
Seattle at Philadelphia, 1:05 p.m.
San Francisco at N.Y. Mets, 1:10 p.m.
Atlanta at Houston, 2:10 p.m.
Baltimore at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
St. Louis at Miami, 7:10 p.m.
Washington Nationals 21-12
▪ The Nationals were swept in a two-game series by Baltimore on Tuesday.
▪ The Nationals have lost three straight games for the first time this season.
New York Mets 16-16, 4.5 GB
▪ The Mets beat San Francisco on Tuesday for their eighth win in 11 games.
▪ Zack Wheeler gave up two hits in six innings for his second win of the season.
Philadelphia Phillies 13-18, 7 GB
▪ The Phillies blew a 4-0 lead and a 9-5 lead against Seattle on Tuesday.
▪ The Phillies have lost six of their past seven games.
Miami Marlins 13-19, 7.5 GB
▪ The Marlins blew a late four-run lead to the Cardinals on Tuesday.
▪ The Marlins have lost seven of their past nine games.
Atlanta Braves 11-19, 8.5 GB
▪ Bartolo Colon (1-4) gave up eight runs and three homers, both season highs, in 5 2/3 innings Tuesday against Houston.
▪ The Braves have lost seven of their past eight games.
Around the Division
Colon had a tough night against the Astros.
The Nationals’ bullpen continues to struggle.
The Mets had a day full a drama and a win.
The Phillies’ late-game struggles continue.
Comments