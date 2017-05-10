Peach State Sports Blog

May 10, 2017 12:14 PM

Colon had a tough night against the Astros

By Daniel Shirley

A look around Major League Baseball’s NL East race today.

Tuesday’s scores

Houston 8, Atlanta 3

Baltimore 5, Washington 4, 12 innings

Seattle 10, Philadelphia 9

N.Y. Mets 6, San Francisco 1

St. Louis 6, Miami 5

Wednesday’s games

Seattle at Philadelphia, 1:05 p.m.

San Francisco at N.Y. Mets, 1:10 p.m.

Atlanta at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

St. Louis at Miami, 7:10 p.m.

Washington Nationals 21-12

▪ The Nationals were swept in a two-game series by Baltimore on Tuesday.

▪ The Nationals have lost three straight games for the first time this season.

New York Mets 16-16, 4.5 GB

▪ The Mets beat San Francisco on Tuesday for their eighth win in 11 games.

▪ Zack Wheeler gave up two hits in six innings for his second win of the season.

Philadelphia Phillies 13-18, 7 GB

▪ The Phillies blew a 4-0 lead and a 9-5 lead against Seattle on Tuesday.

▪ The Phillies have lost six of their past seven games.

Miami Marlins 13-19, 7.5 GB

▪ The Marlins blew a late four-run lead to the Cardinals on Tuesday.

▪ The Marlins have lost seven of their past nine games.

Atlanta Braves 11-19, 8.5 GB

▪ Bartolo Colon (1-4) gave up eight runs and three homers, both season highs, in 5 2/3 innings Tuesday against Houston.

▪ The Braves have lost seven of their past eight games.

Around the Division

The Nationals’ bullpen continues to struggle.

The Mets had a day full a drama and a win.

The Phillies’ late-game struggles continue.

Another late-inning collapse for the Marlins.

