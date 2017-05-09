Peach State Sports Blog

May 09, 2017 12:16 PM

Henley set for fifth Players Championship appearance

By Daniel Shirley

dshirley@macon.com

Macon’s Russell Henley will play in the Players Championship this week at the TPC Sawgrass Stadium Course in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida.

The tournament tees off Thursday, and Jason Day is the defending champion.

Henley will play with Rod Pampling and Kevin Kisner in the first two rounds. They will tee off at 1:52 p.m. on Thursday and 8:27 a.m. on Friday.

Henley is making his fifth appearance in the Players Championship. His best finish is a tie for 17th (6 under) in 2014, while he finished tied for 24th (5 under) in 2015. He missed the cut in 2013 and last year.

Sports Videos