Braves stumble through weekend against Cardinals

A look around Major League Baseball’s NL East race today.
Sunday’s scores
St. Louis 6, Atlanta 4, 14 innings
Miami 7, N.Y. Mets 0
Philadelphia 6, Washington 5, 10 innings
Monday’s games
Washington at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
San Francisco at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
St. Louis at Miami, 7:10 p.m.
Washington Nationals 21-10
▪ Jayson Werth had four hits, including two home runs, against the Phillies on Sunday.
▪ Werth has 15 homers in his past 49 games in Philadelphia.
New York Mets 14-16, 6.5 GB
▪ Matt Harvey has been suspended by the Mets.
▪ The Mets had their three-game winning streak stopped Sunday against the Marlins.
Philadelphia Phillies 13-17, 7.5 GB
▪ Freddy Galvis hit a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the 10th inning for the game-winning score against the Nationals on Sunday.
▪ Pinch-hitter Aaron Altherr connected on a tying, three-run homer in the eighth.
Miami Marlins 13-17, 7.5 GB
▪ Giancarlo Stanton hit two home runs Sunday against the Mets.
▪ Stanton has 20 home runs at Citi Field, the most at any visiting ballpark by a player since 2011.
Atlanta Braves 11-18, 9 GB
▪ The Braves used nine pitchers in a 14-inning game against the Cardinals on Sunday.
▪ Attendance was 40,200 for the second sellout of the series and fifth of the season at SunTrust Park.
