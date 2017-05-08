Peach State Sports Blog

May 08, 2017 12:00 PM

Braves stumble through weekend against Cardinals

By Daniel Shirley

dshirley@macon.com

A look around Major League Baseball’s NL East race today.

Sunday’s scores

St. Louis 6, Atlanta 4, 14 innings

Miami 7, N.Y. Mets 0

Philadelphia 6, Washington 5, 10 innings

Monday’s games

Washington at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

San Francisco at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Miami, 7:10 p.m.

Washington Nationals 21-10

▪ Jayson Werth had four hits, including two home runs, against the Phillies on Sunday.

▪ Werth has 15 homers in his past 49 games in Philadelphia.

New York Mets 14-16, 6.5 GB

▪ Matt Harvey has been suspended by the Mets.

▪ The Mets had their three-game winning streak stopped Sunday against the Marlins.

Philadelphia Phillies 13-17, 7.5 GB

▪ Freddy Galvis hit a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the 10th inning for the game-winning score against the Nationals on Sunday.

▪ Pinch-hitter Aaron Altherr connected on a tying, three-run homer in the eighth.

Miami Marlins 13-17, 7.5 GB

▪ Giancarlo Stanton hit two home runs Sunday against the Mets.

▪ Stanton has 20 home runs at Citi Field, the most at any visiting ballpark by a player since 2011.

Atlanta Braves 11-18, 9 GB

▪ The Braves used nine pitchers in a 14-inning game against the Cardinals on Sunday.

▪ Attendance was 40,200 for the second sellout of the series and fifth of the season at SunTrust Park.

Around the Division

The Braves fell in 14 innings against the Cardinals.

The Nationals blew a lead after their ace booed Phillies fans.

The Mets need to trade Harvey.

The Phillies got back on track against the Nationals.

Stanton powered the Marlins by the Mets.

