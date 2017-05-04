Mets break out their bats against Braves

A look around Major League Baseball’s NL East race today.
Wednesday’s scores
N.Y. Mets 16, Atlanta 5
Washington 2, Arizona 1
Miami 10, Tampa Bay 6
Chicago Cubs 5, Philadelphia 4
Thursday’s games
Arizona at Washington, 1:05 p.m.
Philadelphia at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Miami at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Atlanta, 7:35 p.m.
Washington Nationals 18-9
▪ Jacob Turner earned his first win with the Nationals against the Diamondbacks on Wednesday.
▪ Ryan Zimmerman had his sixth straight multi-hit game.
Philadelphia Phillies 12-14, 5.5 GB
▪ Jerad Eickhoff (0-3) allowed four runs in 5 2/3 innings Wednesday against the Cubs.
▪ The Phillies are 1-5 on their road trip.
Miami Marlins 12-14, 5.5 GB
▪ J.T. Realmuto drove in four runs Wednesday against the Rays.
▪ Marcell Ozuna has a hit in all 20 of his career games against the Rays.
New York Mets 12-15, 6 GB
▪ Jose Reyes matched a career high with five RBI Wednesday against the Braves.
▪ The Mets had 20 hits in the 16-5 win.
Atlanta Braves 11-15, 6.5 GB
▪ Bartolo Colon lasted four innings, giving up five runs, seven hits and two walks Wednesday against the Mets.
▪ Brandon Phillips rested after playing the previous four games.
▪ The Braves are last in the NL in team ERA.
Around the Division
The Braves really struggled against the Mets.
Reyes giving the Mets what they expected.
Turner saved the day for the Nationals.
The Phillies blew another lead against the Cubs.
