Braves’ Dickey continues to master Mets

A look around Major League Baseball’s NL East race today.
Tuesday’s scores
Atlanta 9, N.Y. Mets 7
Arizona 6, Washington 3
Tampa Bay 3, Miami 1
Chicago Cubs 8, Philadelphia 3
Wednesday’s games
Arizona at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Miami at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Atlanta, 7:35 p.m.
Philadelphia at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.
Washington Nationals 17-9
▪ The Nationals went 2-for-12 with runners in scoring position and stranded 10 runners against Arizona on Tuesday.
▪ Tanner Roark (3-1) struck out eight in six innings.
Philadelphia Phillies 12-13, 4.5 GB
▪ Jeremy Hellickson (4-1) had his worst outing of the season, allowing six runs on eight hits in four innings Tuesday against the Cubs.
▪ The Phillies have lost four of their past five games.
Miami Marlins 11-14, 5.5 GB
▪ Edinson Volquez struck out nine but allowed a career-high eight walks in 4 1/3 innings Tuesday against Tampa Bay.
▪ The Marlins have lost six of their past seven games.
Atlanta Braves 11-14, 5.5 GB
▪ Ender Inciarte drove in three runs with three hits Tuesday against the Mets.
▪ R.A. Dickey (3-2) allowed three runs and four hits in six innings in his second straight win over the Mets.
New York Mets 11-15, 6 GB
▪ Matt Harvey (2-2) gave up six runs for the second straight start against the Braves on Tuesday.
▪ Curtis Granderson, hitting only .126, was held out of the Mets’ lineup.
Around the Division
Dickey has the Mets’ number this season.
Harvey rocked again by Braves.
Nationals started May with a dud.
Philadelphia’s Cesar Hernandez is playing with plenty of confidence.
It was a strange night for Volquez.
Comments