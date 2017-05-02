Teheran, Braves stumble in return home

A look around Major League Baseball’s NL East race today.
Monday’s scores
N.Y. Mets 7, Atlanta 5
Tampa Bay 4, Miami 2
Philadelphia 10, Chicago Cubs 2
Tuesday’s games
Arizona at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Miami, 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Atlanta, 7:35 p.m.
Philadelphia at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.
Washington Nationals 17-8
▪ Ryan Zimmerman leads the NL with a .421 batting average, 29 RBI and 37 hits and is tied for the NL lead with 11 home runs.
▪ Bryce Harper leads the NL with 32 runs scored.
Philadelphia Phillies 12-12, 4.5 GB
▪ The Phillies stopped their three-game losing streak against the Cubs on Monday.
▪ Tommy Joseph had his second home run of the season.
Miami Marlins 11-13, 5.5 GB
▪ The Marlins lost for the fifth time in six games Monday against Tampa Bay.
▪ Marcell Ozuna hit his seventh home run of the season.
New York Mets 11-14, 6 GB
▪ The Mets scored five runs in the fourth inning against the Braves on Monday.
▪ Noah Syndergaard was placed on the 10-day disabled list.
Atlanta Braves 10-14, 6.5 GB
▪ Ender Inciarte hit his fifth homer to lead off the first Monday against the Mets.
▪ The Mets’ five runs off Julio Teheran in the fourth matched their scoring total in their previous seven games against Teheran.
