Falcons and Braves coming off good weekend

The Atlanta Falcons added six players in the NFL draft this weekend. The Braves had a good weekend against Milwaukee.
Knox Bardeen breaks down the Falcons and Braves as a guest on “The Midday Sports Zone.”
The Atlanta Falcons added six players in the NFL draft this weekend. The Braves had a good weekend against Milwaukee.
Knox Bardeen breaks down the Falcons and Braves as a guest on “The Midday Sports Zone.”
Daniel Shirley is the sports editor and Mercer beat writer. He joined The Telegraph in 2006.
Comments