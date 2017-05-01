Peach State Sports Blog

Peach State Sports Blog

Coverage of sports throughout the state of Georgia

Peach State Sports Blog

May 01, 2017 12:00 PM

Breaking down the Falcons and the NFL draft

By Daniel Shirley

dshirley@macon.com

How did the Atlanta Falcons do in this past weekend’s NFL draft? The Falcons finished with six new players joining the franchise:

Round 1, Pick 26 (No. 26 overall): Takkarist McKinley, DE, UCLA

Round 3 Pick 11 (No. 75): Duke Riley, LB, LSU

Round 4, Pick 30 (No. 136): Sean Harlow, G, Oregon State

Round 5, Pick 5 (No. 149) Damontae Kazee, CB, San Diego State

Round 5, Pick 12 (No. 156) Brian Hill, RB, Wyoming

Round 5, Pick 31 (No. 174) Eric Saubert, TE, Drake

So how did the Falcons do?

SI.com graded every draft pick and ranked each team in the NFL.

ESPN broke down every Falcons pick and USA Today gave its analysis, as well.

CBS Sports graded every team’s picks, as did Yahoo Sports.

Walterfootball.com broke down the first round and each team’s picks.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Macon Mayhem accept President's Cup trophy

Macon Mayhem accept President's Cup trophy 1:08

Macon Mayhem accept President's Cup trophy
Jordan Ruby named SPHL playoff MVP 0:49

Jordan Ruby named SPHL playoff MVP
SPHL championship handshake line 1:51

SPHL championship handshake line

View More Video

About the Peach State Sports Blog

@DM_Shirley

Daniel Shirley is the sports editor and Mercer beat writer. He joined The Telegraph in 2006.

Sports Videos