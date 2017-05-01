Breaking down the Falcons and the NFL draft

How did the Atlanta Falcons do in this past weekend’s NFL draft? The Falcons finished with six new players joining the franchise:
Round 1, Pick 26 (No. 26 overall): Takkarist McKinley, DE, UCLA
Round 3 Pick 11 (No. 75): Duke Riley, LB, LSU
Round 4, Pick 30 (No. 136): Sean Harlow, G, Oregon State
Round 5, Pick 5 (No. 149) Damontae Kazee, CB, San Diego State
Round 5, Pick 12 (No. 156) Brian Hill, RB, Wyoming
Round 5, Pick 31 (No. 174) Eric Saubert, TE, Drake
So how did the Falcons do?
