Braves stumble in series finale against Brewers

Sunday’s scores
Milwaukee 4, Atlanta 3
Miami 10, Pittsburgh 3
Washington 23, N.Y. Mets 5
L.A. Dodgers 5, Philadelphia 3
Monday’s games
Tampa Bay at Miami, 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Atlanta, 7:35 p.m.
Philadelphia at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.
Washington Nationals 17-8
▪ Third baseman Anthony Rendon went 6-for-6 with three home runs and 10 RBI Sunday against the Mets.
▪ Bryce Harper set a major league record for runs scored in April with 32.
Philadelphia Phillies 11-12, 5 GB
▪ The Phillies were swept by the Dodgers on Sunday.
▪ Nick Pivetta (0-1) allowed two runs and nine hits in five innings in his major league debut.
Miami Marlins 11-12, 5 GB
▪ The Marlins stopped their four-game losing streak Sunday against Pittsburgh.
▪ Justin Bour had six RBI.
Atlanta Braves 10-13, 6 GB
▪ Freddie Freeman hit his ninth home run of the season Sunday against Milwaukee.
▪ Mike Foltynewicz (0-3) has a 2.81 ERA in five starts.
New York Mets 10-14, 6.5 GB
▪ Jay Bruce had three hits, including a solo home run, Sunday against the Nationals.
▪ Noah Syndergaard (1-2) allowed five runs on five hits in the first inning.
Around the Division
Dansby Swanson had a key error Sunday.
The Nationals’ bullpen needs to pitch better.
The Phillies’ bullpen let them down in sweep.
Don Mattingly is staying focused on the Marlins and not the team’s sale.
The Mets are a mess.
