April 29, 2017 10:07 AM

Breaking down the Atlanta Braves’ 25-man roster

By Daniel Shirley

dshirley@macon.com

Catchers

Tyler Flowers

Batting .341 with eight RBI and two runs scored.

Kurt Suzuki

Batting .207 with one home run and eight RBI.

Infielders

Freddie Freeman

Batting .368 with eight home runs, 12 RBI and 19 runs scored.

Adonis Garcia

Batting .222 with two home runs, seven RBI and eight runs scored.

Brandon Phillips

Batting .352 with two home runs, nine RBI and 10 runs scored.

Dansby Swanson

Batting .134 with one home run, three RBI and six runs scored.

Outfielders

Lane Adams

One hit and one run scored in two at-bats.

Emilio Bonifacio

Two hits and two runs scored in 19 at-bats.

Ender Inciarte

Batting .217 with four home runs, 11 RBI and 15 runs scored.

Matt Kemp

Batting .298 with three home runs and 10 RBI.

Nick Markakis

Batting .291 with 10 RBI and 12 runs scored.

Jace Peterson

Batting .261 with four RBI.

Pitchers

Josh Collmenter

0-0, 2.57 ERA in seven innings.

Bartolo Colon

1-2, 5.59 ERA in 29 innings.

R.A. Dickey

2-2, 3.80 ERA in 23 2/3 innings.

Mike Foltynewicz

0-2, 3.20 ERA in 19 2/3 innings.

Jaime Garcia

0-1, 4.24 ERA in 23 1/3 innings.

Jim Johnson

2-1, 4.66 ERA in 9 2/3 innings.

Ian Krol

0-1, 11.57 ERA in seven innings.

Jason Motte

0-0, 18 ERA in one inning.

Eric O’Flaherty

0-0, 3.86 ERA in seven innings.

Jose Ramirez

1-1, 1.50 ERA in 12 innings.

Julio Teheran

2-1, 3.38 ERA in 29 1/3 innings.

Arodys Vizcaino

2-1, 4.50 ERA in 10 innings.

Matt Wisler

0-0, 0.00 ERA in two innings.

This Week’s Schedule

Monday vs. NEW YORK METS 7:30 p.m. FS SOUTHEAST

Tuesday vs. NEW YORK METS 7:30 p.m. FS SOUTHEAST

Wednesday vs. NEW YORK METS 7:30 p.m. FS SOUTHEAST

Thurday vs. NEW YORK METS 7:30 p.m. FS SOUTHEAST

Friday vs. ST. LOUIS CARDINALS 7:30 p.m. FS SOUTH

Saturday vs. ST. LOUIS CARDINALS 7 p.m. FS SOUTH

Sunday vs. ST. LOUIS CARDINALS 1:30 p.m. FS SOUTH

