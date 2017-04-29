Breaking down the Atlanta Braves’ 25-man roster

Catchers
Tyler Flowers
Batting .341 with eight RBI and two runs scored.
Kurt Suzuki
Batting .207 with one home run and eight RBI.
Infielders
Freddie Freeman
Batting .368 with eight home runs, 12 RBI and 19 runs scored.
Adonis Garcia
Batting .222 with two home runs, seven RBI and eight runs scored.
Brandon Phillips
Batting .352 with two home runs, nine RBI and 10 runs scored.
Dansby Swanson
Batting .134 with one home run, three RBI and six runs scored.
Outfielders
Lane Adams
One hit and one run scored in two at-bats.
Emilio Bonifacio
Two hits and two runs scored in 19 at-bats.
Ender Inciarte
Batting .217 with four home runs, 11 RBI and 15 runs scored.
Matt Kemp
Batting .298 with three home runs and 10 RBI.
Nick Markakis
Batting .291 with 10 RBI and 12 runs scored.
Jace Peterson
Batting .261 with four RBI.
Pitchers
Josh Collmenter
0-0, 2.57 ERA in seven innings.
Bartolo Colon
1-2, 5.59 ERA in 29 innings.
R.A. Dickey
2-2, 3.80 ERA in 23 2/3 innings.
Mike Foltynewicz
0-2, 3.20 ERA in 19 2/3 innings.
Jaime Garcia
0-1, 4.24 ERA in 23 1/3 innings.
Jim Johnson
2-1, 4.66 ERA in 9 2/3 innings.
Ian Krol
0-1, 11.57 ERA in seven innings.
Jason Motte
0-0, 18 ERA in one inning.
Eric O’Flaherty
0-0, 3.86 ERA in seven innings.
Jose Ramirez
1-1, 1.50 ERA in 12 innings.
Julio Teheran
2-1, 3.38 ERA in 29 1/3 innings.
Arodys Vizcaino
2-1, 4.50 ERA in 10 innings.
Matt Wisler
0-0, 0.00 ERA in two innings.
This Week’s Schedule
Monday vs. NEW YORK METS 7:30 p.m. FS SOUTHEAST
Tuesday vs. NEW YORK METS 7:30 p.m. FS SOUTHEAST
Wednesday vs. NEW YORK METS 7:30 p.m. FS SOUTHEAST
Thurday vs. NEW YORK METS 7:30 p.m. FS SOUTHEAST
Friday vs. ST. LOUIS CARDINALS 7:30 p.m. FS SOUTH
Saturday vs. ST. LOUIS CARDINALS 7 p.m. FS SOUTH
Sunday vs. ST. LOUIS CARDINALS 1:30 p.m. FS SOUTH
