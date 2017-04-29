Braves keep momentum going in Milwaukee

A look around Major League Baseball’s NL East race today.
Friday’s scores
Atlanta 10, Milwaukee 8
N.Y. Mets 7, Washington 5
L.A. Dodgers 5, Philadelphia 3
Pittsburgh 12, Miami 2
Saturday’s games
N.Y. Mets (Wheeler 1-2) at Washington (Strasburg 2-0), 1:05 p.m.
Atlanta (Garcia 0-1) at Milwaukee (Nelson 1-1), 7:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Nova 2-2) at Miami (Straily 1-1), 7:10 p.m.
Philadelphia (Eflin 0-0) at L.A. Dodgers (McCarthy 3-0), 9:10 p.m.
Washington Nationals 16-7
▪ Ryan Zimmerman homered twice against the Mets on Friday.
▪ Bryce Harper grounded into a double play with the bases loaded in the ninth inning to end the game.
Philadelphia Phillies 11-10, 4 GB
▪ Jerad Eickhoff (0-2) gave up nine hits and five runs against the Dodgers on Friday, making the first time Eickhoff has given up more than three runs in 13 starts.
▪ The Phillies’ six-game winning streak was snapped.
Miami Marlins 10-11, 5 GB
▪ Adam Conley (1-2) allowed nine runs in 1 2/3 innings against Pittsburgh on Friday.
▪ The Marlins have lost three straight games.
Atlanta Braves 9-12, 6 GB
▪ Freddie Freeman hit a two-run home run in the ninth to break a tie against the Brewers on Friday.
▪ Atlanta trailed 8-4 after six innings but scored six runs in the final three innings.
▪ Brandon Phillips was out of the starting lineup for the second consecutive game with a groin strain.
▪ The Braves have won three straight games.
New York Mets 9-13, 6.5 GB
▪ Yoenis Cespedes was placed on the disabled list before Friday’s game against the Nationals.
▪ Jacob deGrom (1-1) struck out 12 for his third consecutive double-digit strikeout game.
