Macon Mayhem one win from an SPHL title

Macon rallied in the third period with goals from John Siemer and Daniel Gentzler to defeat Peoria 2-1 on Friday in the first game of the President’s Cup Final.
The Rivermen scored 1:35 into the game, but the Mayhem fought back in the final period. Six minutes into the period, Siemer tied the game. Less than three minutes later, Peoria’s Adam Stuart sent the Mayhem to the power play with a tripping penalty, and on that power play, Gentzler scored on a one-timer for the lead.
Macon goaltender Jordan Ruby saved 25 of the 26 shots he faced for his fifth straight playoff win.
Game 2 of the series is at 6 p.m. on Friday in Macon.
