Montravius Adams drafted by Packers

Montravius Adams got the call Friday night.
The former Dooly County and Auburn standout is headed to the NFL after he was selected in the third round by the Green Bay Packers. Adams went to the Packers with the 93rd overall pick.
Adams played 52 games at Auburn and started 36, including 26 straight, and he finished with 151 career tackles. As a senior, he had 44 tackles, including 8 1/2 for loss and 4 1/2 sacks, and he was a first-team All-SEC pick by The Associated Press.
With the 93rd pick in the 2017 #NFLDraft, the #Packers select Auburn DT Montravius Adams!#PackersDraft pic.twitter.com/xFoXyaNouq— Green Bay Packers (@packers) April 29, 2017
Comments