Mercer’s Southern Conference winning streak stopped

Mercer’s 12-game Southern Conference winning streak was snapped by UNC Greensboro on Friday in an 8-4 Spartans win.
Mercer falls to 35-10 and 14-2 in the conference as it suffered its first three-game losing streak of the season and its first Friday loss of the season. The Bears won their first 10 Friday games.
Mercer led 4-0 after scoring four runs in the second inning, but UNC Greensboro responded with three runs in the fifth, two in the sixth and three more in the seventh.
Florida 6, Georgia 4
Florida scored three runs in the ninth to pull out an SEC win over Georgia.
The Gators improve to 28-13 overall and 11-8 in the conference, while the Bulldogs fall to 17-26 and 5-14.
The Gators led 3-0 before the Bulldogs took the lead with a four-run seventh. Tucker Bradley led Georgia with three hits.
Georgia Tech 3-0, Illinois-Chicago 0-1
Georgia Tech’s two starting pitchers combined to pitch 15 scoreless innings in a doubleheader split.
Georgia Tech hit two home runs and recorded its third shutout of the season in the first game, while Illinois-Chicago scored the winning run on a wild pitch in the second game.
Freshman Xzavion Curry pitched eight scoreless innings in the first game, while sophomore Keyton Gibson went seven scoreless innings in the second game.
Comments