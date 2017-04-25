Adams ready to get the call for NFL draft

Montravius Adams knows he’s going to get the call from his future team during the NFL draft this weekend.
But while that won’t be a surprise, Adams still doesn’t know how he’s going to react to hearing his name announced during the draft, which takes place Thursday-Saturday in Philadelphia. Adams, a former Dooly County and Auburn standout, said he’ll be home with his family and friends during the draft.
“We’re going to have a party, and we’re going to make sure everybody gets fed, and we’ll have a good event. But I’m sure it’s going to be different when the time comes,” Adams said with a laugh. “It’s really just a crazy experience, and now that it’s here and coming true, it’s just a blessing.”
This month, ESPN’s Mel Kiper projected Adams as a second- or third-round pick, which means he would be drafted Friday. Walterfootball.com also has Adams in that draft range and has him as the second best nose tackle in the draft.
Adams played 52 games at Auburn and started 36, including 26 straight, and he finished with 151 career tackles. As a senior, he had 44 tackles, including 8 1/2 for loss and 4 1/2 sacks, and he was a first-team All-SEC pick by The Associated Press.
“I’m really very excited,” Adams said about the wait for the draft. “I don’t know anything that could be better right now.”
Adams said he has heard from at least 30 of the NFL’s 32 teams but isn’t sure what team will pick him or in what round he will be selected.
“I really don’t know. I hadn’t really thought about it,” he said of his draft prospects. “I know that people post where they think I’m going, but I don’t really pay attention to that. I do know everything has been taken care of that I can take care of, so I’m ready.”
Comments