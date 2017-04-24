Peach State Sports Blog

April 24, 2017 11:42 AM

Braves head to New York to try to snap losing streak

By Daniel Shirley

A look around Major League Baseball’s NL East race today.

Sunday’s scores

Philadelphia 5, Atlanta 2

Miami 7, San Diego 3

Washington 6, N.Y. Mets 3

Monday’s game

Washington at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Washington Nationals 13-5

▪ Daniel Murphy hit a grand slam against Sunday night against the Mets.

▪ Max Scherzer pitched eight innings to improve to 3-1.

▪ The Nationals have won seven straight games.

Miami Marlins 10-8, 3 GB

▪ Justin Bour’s three-run home run capped a six-run sixth inning Sunday against the Padres.

▪ Tom Koehler earned his first win of the season.

Philadelphia Phillies 9-9, 4 GB

▪ The Phillies hit three straight home runs in the eighth to beat the Braves on Sunday.

▪ Cesar Hernandez has four home runs this season after hitting six last year.

New York Mets 8-11, 5.5 GB

▪ New York has lost four straight games and eight of its past nine.

▪ Michael Conforto had three hits Sunday against the Nationals.

Atlanta Braves 6-12, 7 GB

▪ The Braves have lost six straight games and have been swept three times.

▪ Braves starter Mike Foltynewicz struck out nine in seven innings Sunday, allowing one run and four hits.

Around the Division

Foltynewicz was terrific against the Phillies.

Hernandez is giving the Phillies a boost in power.

The Nationals were too good for the Mets.

The Mets have power but not much else.

Bour came up big for the Marlins.

