April 24, 2017 10:49 AM

Mercer moves into Baseball America top 25

By Daniel Shirley

dshirley@macon.com

Mercer’s baseball team moved into the Baseball America top 25 on Monday, claiming the 24th spot in the rankings.

Mercer (35-7, 14-1 Southern Conference) leads the nation in wins after a 3-1 week. Mercer’s last appearance in the Baseball America rankings came May 5, 2014.

The Bears return home to host Georgia Southern at 6 p.m. on Tuesday.

Mercer has 13 games remaining in the regular season, and it is closing in on its program record of 43 wins, set in 2013. The Bears have reached 35 wins for the eighth straight season, and they have won 12 straight conference games, sweeping their past four conference series.

Sports Videos