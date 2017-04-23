Peach State Sports Blog

April 23, 2017 6:09 PM

Mercer reaches 35-win mark again and isn’t slowing down

By Daniel Shirley

dshirley@macon.com

Mercer’s baseball team reached the 35-win mark for the eighth straight season, and it doesn’t look like the Bears are going to slow down any time soon.

Mercer beat The Citadel 2-1 on Sunday in 13 innings to improve to 35-7 overall and 14-1 in the Southern Conference. The Bears have won 12 straight conference games, sweeping their past four conference series.

Matt Meeder scored from second base when Citadel third baseman Jonathan Sabo had an error on a groundball by Alex Hanson. Meeder reached on a two-out walk and advanced into scoring position on a single by Ryan Hagan.

JT Thomas went 2-for-4 and reached base four times. He has multiple hits in each of the past seven games.

The Citadel falls to 12-25 overall and 3-9 in the conference.

The Bears are 18-4 on the road and have won 14 of their past 15 road games. Mercer is 5-0 in extra-inning games.

The Bears host Georgia Southern at 6 p.m. on Tuesday.

