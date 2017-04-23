Peach State Sports Blog

Peach State Sports Blog

Coverage of sports throughout the state of Georgia

Peach State Sports Blog

April 23, 2017 12:15 PM

Yet another one-run loss for the Braves

By Daniel Shirley

dshirley@macon.com

A look around Major League Baseball’s NL East race today.

Saturday’s scores

Philadelphia 4, Atlanta 3, 10 innings

Washington 3, N.Y. Mets 1

Miami 6, San Diego 3, 11 innings

Sunday’s games

Atlanta at Philadelphia, 1:35 p.m.

Miami at San Diego, 4:40 p.m.

Washington at N.Y. Mets, 8:00 p.m.

Washington Nationals 12-5

▪ The Nationals have won six straight games after beating the Mets on Saturday.

▪ Trea Turner was back in the starting lineup for the first time since straining his right hamstring April 8.

Miami Marlins 9-8, 3 GB

▪ The Marlins scored four runs in the top of the 11th inning to beat the Padres on Saturday.

▪ Dan Straily struck out a career-high 14 batters.

Philadelphia Phillies 8-9, 4 GB

▪ Maikel Franco had a two-out, two run single to lift the Phillies over the Braves in the 10th on Saturday.

▪ The Phillies have won four of their past five games.

New York Mets 8-10, 4.5 GB

▪ Jake DeGrom allowed three runs in 5 2/3 innings against the Nationals on Saturday.

▪ DeGrom became the fifth Mets pitcher to strike out at least 10 and walk six in a game, according to the Elias Sports Bureau.

Atlanta Braves 6-11, 6 GB

▪ Jaime Garcia gave up two runs and five hits, while striking out six on Saturday against the Phillies.

▪ The Braves lost their third straight game by one run, and they have five one-run losses this season.

▪ Ryan Howard was 2-for-2 with two singles, an intentional walk and a hit-by-pitch in his first game for Triple-A Gwinnett.

Around the Division

Franco took down the Braves on Saturday on a wacky night.

Bryce Harper looks like an MVP.

Dee Gordon got a nice birthday present.

What has happened to the Mets?

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Time to celebrate for Macon Mayhem

Time to celebrate for Macon Mayhem 2:08

Time to celebrate for Macon Mayhem
Thomas fitting in nicely with Mercer Bears 1:17

Thomas fitting in nicely with Mercer Bears
Gibson enjoying this year's Mercer team 1:26

Gibson enjoying this year's Mercer team

View More Video

About the Peach State Sports Blog

@DM_Shirley

Daniel Shirley is the sports editor and Mercer beat writer. He joined The Telegraph in 2006.

Sports Videos