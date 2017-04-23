Yet another one-run loss for the Braves

A look around Major League Baseball’s NL East race today.
Saturday’s scores
Philadelphia 4, Atlanta 3, 10 innings
Washington 3, N.Y. Mets 1
Miami 6, San Diego 3, 11 innings
Sunday’s games
Atlanta at Philadelphia, 1:35 p.m.
Miami at San Diego, 4:40 p.m.
Washington at N.Y. Mets, 8:00 p.m.
Washington Nationals 12-5
▪ The Nationals have won six straight games after beating the Mets on Saturday.
▪ Trea Turner was back in the starting lineup for the first time since straining his right hamstring April 8.
Miami Marlins 9-8, 3 GB
▪ The Marlins scored four runs in the top of the 11th inning to beat the Padres on Saturday.
▪ Dan Straily struck out a career-high 14 batters.
Philadelphia Phillies 8-9, 4 GB
▪ Maikel Franco had a two-out, two run single to lift the Phillies over the Braves in the 10th on Saturday.
▪ The Phillies have won four of their past five games.
New York Mets 8-10, 4.5 GB
▪ Jake DeGrom allowed three runs in 5 2/3 innings against the Nationals on Saturday.
▪ DeGrom became the fifth Mets pitcher to strike out at least 10 and walk six in a game, according to the Elias Sports Bureau.
Atlanta Braves 6-11, 6 GB
▪ Jaime Garcia gave up two runs and five hits, while striking out six on Saturday against the Phillies.
▪ The Braves lost their third straight game by one run, and they have five one-run losses this season.
▪ Ryan Howard was 2-for-2 with two singles, an intentional walk and a hit-by-pitch in his first game for Triple-A Gwinnett.
Around the Division
Franco took down the Braves on Saturday on a wacky night.
Bryce Harper looks like an MVP.
Dee Gordon got a nice birthday present.
What has happened to the Mets?
