Mercer edges The Citadel for another conference series win

Mercer scored two runs in the top of the ninth inning to beat The Citadel 5-3 on Saturday in Southern Conference play.
Mercer starting pitcher Austin Cox struck out 10 in six innings of work. Cox and three relievers held The Citadel in the final final innings. Nick Spear got the win to improve to 5-0.
Mercer won its 11th straight Southern Conference game and its fifth straight conference series to impove to 34-7 overall and 13-1 in the conference. The Bears have won 17 consecutive weekend series dating back to a sweep of ETSU on April 8-10, 2016.
Georgia Tech 6, Virginia Tech 4
Georgia Tech claimed the ACC series to improve to 20-19 overall and 6-14 in the conference.
Wade Bailey had two home runs and finished with three RBI and two runs scored. Kel Johnson went 2-for-5 with a double, an RBI and a run scored, while outfielder Ryan Peurifoy went 2-for-3 with a run scored.
Georgia 1-5, Vanderbilt 0-10
The Bulldogs and Commodores split an SEC doubleheader with the Bulldogs winning the first game.
Georgia is 16-25 overall and 5-13 in the conference.
Comments