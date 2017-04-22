Peach State Sports Blog

Peach State Sports Blog

Coverage of sports throughout the state of Georgia

Peach State Sports Blog

April 22, 2017 9:58 AM

Breaking down the Atlanta Braves’ 25-man roster

By Daniel Shirley

dshirley@macon.com

Catchers

Tyler Flowers

Batting .367 with four RBI and two runs scored.

Anthony Recker

One hit in seven at-bats.

Kurt Suzuki

Batting .174 with four RBI.

Infielders

Chase d’Arnaud

Three hits in eight at-bats with five runs scored.

Freddie Freeman

Batting .397 with seven home runs, nine RBI and 14 runs scored.

Adonis Garcia

Batting .197 with two home runs, five RBI and four runs scored.

Jace Peterson

Batting .207 with two RBI and one run scored.

Brandon Phillips

Batting .323 with one home run, seven RBI and nine runs scored.

Dansby Swanson

Batting .125 with one home run, three RBI and two runs scored.

Outfielders

Emilio Bonifacio

Two hits in 18 at-bats.

Ender Inciarte

Batting .235 with four home runs, seven RBI and 10 runs scored.

Matt Kemp

Batting .333 with two home runs, four RBI and two runs scored.

Nick Markakis

Batting .283 with one home run, eight RBI and eight runs scored.

Pitchers

Aaron Blair

No stats.

Josh Collmenter

0-0, 3.00 ERA in six innings.

Bartolo Colon

1-2, 4.50 ERA in 24 innings.

R.A. Dickey

1-2, 3.86 ERA in 18 2/3 innings.

Mike Foltynewicz

0-2, 4.26 ERA in 12 2/3 innings.

Jaime Garcia

0-1, 4.67 ERA in 17 1/3 innings.

Jim Johnson

2-0, 1.29 ERA in seven innings.

Ian Krol

0-1, 12.00 ERA in six innings.

Eric O’Flaherty

0-0, 5.79 ERA in 4 2/3 innings.

Jose Ramirez

0-1, 2.08 ERA in 8 2/3 innings.

Julio Teheran

1-1, 3.52 ERA in 23 innings.

Arodys Vizcaino

1-0, 2.25 ERA in eight innings.

This Week’s Schedule

Tuesday at New York Mets 7 p.m. FS SOUTH

Wednesday at New York Mets 7 p.m. FS SOUTH

Thursday at New York Mets 1 p.m. FS SOUTHEAST

Friday at Milwaukee Brewers 8 p.m. FS SOUTH

Saturday at Milwaukee Brewers 7 p.m. FS SOUTH

Sunday at Milwaukee Brewers 2 p.m. FS SOUTH

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Time to celebrate for Macon Mayhem

Time to celebrate for Macon Mayhem 2:08

Time to celebrate for Macon Mayhem
Thomas fitting in nicely with Mercer Bears 1:17

Thomas fitting in nicely with Mercer Bears
Gibson enjoying this year's Mercer team 1:26

Gibson enjoying this year's Mercer team

View More Video

About the Peach State Sports Blog

@DM_Shirley

Daniel Shirley is the sports editor and Mercer beat writer. He joined The Telegraph in 2006.

Sports Videos