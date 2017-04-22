Breaking down the Atlanta Braves’ 25-man roster

Catchers
Tyler Flowers
Batting .367 with four RBI and two runs scored.
Anthony Recker
One hit in seven at-bats.
Kurt Suzuki
Batting .174 with four RBI.
Infielders
Chase d’Arnaud
Three hits in eight at-bats with five runs scored.
Freddie Freeman
Batting .397 with seven home runs, nine RBI and 14 runs scored.
Adonis Garcia
Batting .197 with two home runs, five RBI and four runs scored.
Jace Peterson
Batting .207 with two RBI and one run scored.
Brandon Phillips
Batting .323 with one home run, seven RBI and nine runs scored.
Dansby Swanson
Batting .125 with one home run, three RBI and two runs scored.
Outfielders
Emilio Bonifacio
Two hits in 18 at-bats.
Ender Inciarte
Batting .235 with four home runs, seven RBI and 10 runs scored.
Matt Kemp
Batting .333 with two home runs, four RBI and two runs scored.
Nick Markakis
Batting .283 with one home run, eight RBI and eight runs scored.
Pitchers
Aaron Blair
No stats.
Josh Collmenter
0-0, 3.00 ERA in six innings.
Bartolo Colon
1-2, 4.50 ERA in 24 innings.
R.A. Dickey
1-2, 3.86 ERA in 18 2/3 innings.
Mike Foltynewicz
0-2, 4.26 ERA in 12 2/3 innings.
Jaime Garcia
0-1, 4.67 ERA in 17 1/3 innings.
Jim Johnson
2-0, 1.29 ERA in seven innings.
Ian Krol
0-1, 12.00 ERA in six innings.
Eric O’Flaherty
0-0, 5.79 ERA in 4 2/3 innings.
Jose Ramirez
0-1, 2.08 ERA in 8 2/3 innings.
Julio Teheran
1-1, 3.52 ERA in 23 innings.
Arodys Vizcaino
1-0, 2.25 ERA in eight innings.
This Week’s Schedule
Tuesday at New York Mets 7 p.m. FS SOUTH
Wednesday at New York Mets 7 p.m. FS SOUTH
Thursday at New York Mets 1 p.m. FS SOUTHEAST
Friday at Milwaukee Brewers 8 p.m. FS SOUTH
Saturday at Milwaukee Brewers 7 p.m. FS SOUTH
Sunday at Milwaukee Brewers 2 p.m. FS SOUTH
