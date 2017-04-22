Peach State Sports Blog

April 22, 2017 9:19 AM

Braves’ losing streak grows to four

By Daniel Shirley

A look around Major League Baseball’s NL East race today.

Friday’s scores

Philadelphia 4, Atlanta 3

Washington 4, N.Y. Mets 3, 11 innings

San Diego 5, Miami 3

Saturday’s games

Washington (Gonzalez 1-0) at N.Y. Mets (deGrom 0-0), 4:05 p.m.

Atlanta (Garcia 0-1) at Philadelphia (Eickhoff 0-1), 7:05 p.m.

Miami (Straily 1-1) at San Diego (Weaver 0-1), 8:40 p.m.

Washington Nationals 11-5

▪ Bryce Harper leads the NL with a .407 batting average and 20 RBI and is tied for second with seven home runs. He is also second all by himself with 19 runs scored.

▪ Harper scored the go-ahead run Friday against the Mets in the top of the 11th inning on a bases-loaded walk.

Miami Marlins 8-8, 3 GB

▪ Giancarlo Stanton hit a two-run homer, his fifth, in the ninth Friday in a loss to San Diego.

▪ Adam Conley allowed one run and six hits in six innings.

New York Mets 8-9, 3.5 GB

▪ Yoenis Cespedes, Asdrubal Cabrera and Travis d'Arnaud didn’t start Friday against the Nationals because of injuries.

▪ Matt Harvey pitched four-hit ball in seven innings.

Philadelphia Phillies 7-9, 4 GB

▪ Jeremy Hellickson improved to 3-0 with a win over the Braves on Friday and is tied for the NL lead in wins.

▪ Cesar Hernandez had three hits and scored two runs.

Atlanta Braves 6-10, 5 GB

▪ Freddie Freeman is tied for second in the NL with seven home runs

▪ The Braves’ loss to the Phillies on Friday was their fourth straight.

▪ The Braves had their seven-game winning streak against the Phillies snapped.

▪ Dansby Swanson went 0-for-3 with a strikeout and is hitless in his past 11 at-bats. He is 3-for-36 in his past nine games to drop his average to .125.

Around the Division

Ryan Howard will have a new home team Saturday.

Hellickson’s efficiency and changeup are leading the Phillies.

Nationals walk away with a win over the Mets.

The Mets are facing a crossroads already.

David Phelps continues to struggle for Marlins.

