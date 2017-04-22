Braves’ losing streak grows to four

A look around Major League Baseball’s NL East race today.
Friday’s scores
Philadelphia 4, Atlanta 3
Washington 4, N.Y. Mets 3, 11 innings
San Diego 5, Miami 3
Saturday’s games
Washington (Gonzalez 1-0) at N.Y. Mets (deGrom 0-0), 4:05 p.m.
Atlanta (Garcia 0-1) at Philadelphia (Eickhoff 0-1), 7:05 p.m.
Miami (Straily 1-1) at San Diego (Weaver 0-1), 8:40 p.m.
Washington Nationals 11-5
▪ Bryce Harper leads the NL with a .407 batting average and 20 RBI and is tied for second with seven home runs. He is also second all by himself with 19 runs scored.
▪ Harper scored the go-ahead run Friday against the Mets in the top of the 11th inning on a bases-loaded walk.
Miami Marlins 8-8, 3 GB
▪ Giancarlo Stanton hit a two-run homer, his fifth, in the ninth Friday in a loss to San Diego.
▪ Adam Conley allowed one run and six hits in six innings.
New York Mets 8-9, 3.5 GB
▪ Yoenis Cespedes, Asdrubal Cabrera and Travis d'Arnaud didn’t start Friday against the Nationals because of injuries.
▪ Matt Harvey pitched four-hit ball in seven innings.
Philadelphia Phillies 7-9, 4 GB
▪ Jeremy Hellickson improved to 3-0 with a win over the Braves on Friday and is tied for the NL lead in wins.
▪ Cesar Hernandez had three hits and scored two runs.
Atlanta Braves 6-10, 5 GB
▪ Freddie Freeman is tied for second in the NL with seven home runs
▪ The Braves’ loss to the Phillies on Friday was their fourth straight.
▪ The Braves had their seven-game winning streak against the Phillies snapped.
▪ Dansby Swanson went 0-for-3 with a strikeout and is hitless in his past 11 at-bats. He is 3-for-36 in his past nine games to drop his average to .125.
