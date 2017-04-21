Peach State Sports Blog

April 21, 2017 11:06 PM

Mercer gets back on track, keeps rolling in Southern Conference

By Daniel Shirley

dshirley@macon.com

The Mercer baseball team rallied for a 6-5 win over The Citadel on Friday in Southern Conference play.

Charlie Madden had the game-winning RBI in the 10th inning as the Bears won their 10th straight conference game to improve to 33-7 overall and 12-1 in the conference. The Citadel dropped to 12-23 overall and 3-7 in the conference.

Alex Hanson scored the game-winning run on Madden’s single after he was hit by a pitch to reach base. Robert Broom (7-1) pitched four innings of scoreless relief and allowed one hit.

Mercer lost to Georgia Tech earlier in the week, snapping the Bears' 11-game winning streak.

Arkansas 8, Georgia 1

Vanderbilt improved to 24-15 overall and 8-8 in the SEC, while Georgia dropped to 15-24 and 4-12.

Vanderbilt broke the game open in the fifth with four runs on three hits.

Georgia Tech 13-4, Virginia Tech 3-8

Georgia Tech split an ACC doubleheader with Virginia Tech, winning the first game before losing the second game.

The Yellow Jackets dropped to 19-19 overall and 5-15 in the ACC, while Virginia Tech is 20-21 and 8-12.

Sports Videos